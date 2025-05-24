Alia Bhatt Stuns In A Bejewelled Navy Armani Prive Gown At Cannes 2025

Alia Bhatt made heads turn not once but twice in a single night at the 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival. The Jigra actress first made her anticipated debut at the iconic Cannes red carpet wearing a sculpted Schiaparelli haute couture gown. But that wasn't all from the mother-of-one who added all the razzle-dazzle to the Cannes festivities with her second look featuring a bejewelled navy gown from the house of Armani Prive that was showcased in their spring/summer 2025 line.

Photo Credit: AFP

Alia Bhatt was styled for the occasion by none other than celebrity stylist, Rhea Kapoor who made her transform into an elegant evening ready diva dress in a midnight blue sans shoulder Armani Prive gown that featured a plunging V-back.

The length and breadth of the floor grazing gown featured an overall intricate work of a million crystals put together. This silhouette hugged Alia's body like a glove to accentuate her curves. But the star of the show were the maximal marquise-shaped sapphires and diamonds that were encrusted along the neckline that extended all the way to the back. The same border featuring a diamond studded design was laden on the hemline of the garment as well to add further sparkles and shine to her look.

Alia's accessories for the big night were as starry as the event featuring a pair of diamonds and sapphire encrusted dangler earrings, a matching cocktail ring adorned on her index finger and a Swarovski crystals woven net style head piece that featured a floral design on the left side of her crown.

Photo Credit: AFP

Alia's tresses were styled into a sleek low bun by hair stylist, Amit Thakur and her glam was done courtesy of makeup artist, Puneet B Saini. A minimal beaming, bronzed and beautiful makeup complemented Alia's showstopping outfit with its overall radiant yet full coverage base, overall warmed up bronze, almost sunburnt blushed cheeks, a pink smokey eye makeup teamed with her feathered brows and wispy lashes. Last but not least, a glossy pink lip colour added the finishing touches to her Cannes ready look.

Alia Bhatt's look two at Cannes 2025 courtesy of Armani Prive gets a green flag from the fashion police.

