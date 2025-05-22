<i>Thoda</i> Swim, <i>Thoda </i> TLC: Alia Bhatt Gives A Sneak-Peek Into Her Skincare Routine

Alia Bhatt is a believer in "less is more" and that is true even for her skincare routine.

Her enviable, glass-skin can only be achieved with the right skincare regimen and she is proving that with her latest Instagram video.

Alia Bhatt recently took to her social media to share a refreshing glimpse into her self-care ritual, captioned "Thoda swim - thoda TLC." The photo features Alia mid-pool with glowing skin and a pair of soothing lavender under-eye patches.

"TLC," or tender loving care, combined with swimming, is all about Alia taking a holistic approach to beauty that does not only include products, but a healthy lifestyle. A great full-body exercise, swimming is great for giving you some relief from stress, which can help improve blood circulation and boost mental clarity.

Known for her natural makeup looks and a healthy glow, she often advocates for keeping your skin hydrated and taking time for oneself. The under-eye patches she is seen wearing in the photo is a clear nod to targeted skincare, with an aim at reducing under-eye puffiness and natural hydration.

Not long ago, the Raazi actress revealed some of the other skincare essentials she uses to keep her skin in check, including a jade roller, eye cream, niacinamide serum, moisturizer, and sunscreen.

An avid believer in a good workout and skincare routine, Alia often shares how important it is to work out. Did you know that working out also helps keep your skin healthy? A study published in the journal JMIR Dermatology found that regular exercise helps increase the blood flow to the skin, elevate skin temperature, and improve skincare skin moisture. So, take your workout shoes out and hit the gym now if you want a glowing skin!

She also believes in eating right, loading up on a healthy breakfast, lunch and a light dinner. And the most important advise is that you should maintain a healthy routine and stick to it - a message that echoes in a lot of her posts on social media.