Alia Bhatt Picks A Breathtaking Schiaparelli Outfit For Cannes Debut In A Risk That Pays Off

Alia Bhatt chose a creation from a line titled 'Icarus' for her debut at Cannes, once the Mecca of films, now the high street of fashion. Alia's debut was the most anticipated moment for India at the Cannes International Film Festival this year. And Bhatt, in the very capable hands of stylist Rhea Kapoor, didn't disappoint at all. Alia chose haute couture and how! A Schiaparelli creation by Daniel Roseberry, from the Maison's Spring/Summer 2025 line, made Alia stand out from among the dime-a-dozen debuts and appearances we saw at Cannes this year.

Alia let the sculpted gown do the talking, and made her makeup, along with the outfit, the highlight of her look. The hair and minimal jewellery helped the Schiaparelli creation stand out.

Alia Bhatt in Schiaparelli haute couture at Cannes 2025. Photo: Getty Images

Look 11 from Schiaparelli's Spring/Summer couture line 2025, Alia's white body-hugging gown came with a ruffled train of sorts. Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry named the line 'Icarus', after the Greek tragic hero who took a risk too many, to showcase the limitless risks he was willing to take in haute couture. Alia Bhatt picking a gown from the line was a hat-tip to that very limitless imagination of Roseberry and the French design house. A palette of neutrals and shimmering metallics, Alia's Cannes look felt both fantastical and elegant at the same time.

The long off-the-shoulder Schiaparelli bustier dress in ecru Chantilly lace is embroidered with organza and enamel flowers and with ruffles in ivory mousseline, crepeline, organza and tulle at the bottom.

Schiaparelli Spring Summer 2025 Look 11. Photo: Schiaparelli

In an earlier interview, Roseberry spoke about the process of creating the Icarus collection. He said that he embarked on a bit of 'time travel' while crafting the pieces.

Alia Bhatt's gown was every bit the risk that is traditionally associated with Icarus. And it paid off, we say!

Alia's appearance at Cannes comes at the fag end of the festival this year. Over the past two weeks, we have seen a stream of Indian celebrities and influencers gracing the red carpet; to both wows and ewws. Alia Bhatt is at Cannes as a Loreal brand ambassador, along with Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.