Alia Bhatt's Big Cannes Moment Was Almost Ruined By A Power Outage. How Her Hair Stylist Saved The Day

Alia Bhatt made a sensational debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. For the closing ceremony of the event, the actress stunned in a custom-made Gucci saree-inspired ensemble.

In a behind-the-scenes video shared by Vogue on YouTube, Alia Bhatt gave fans a glimpse into her hectic red carpet preparation. The actress revealed that her big night nearly faced a setback when the hotel experienced a power outage that lasted four hours.

“Today is the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival 2025, and I am getting ready for the red carpet of the closing ceremony. This is my first time at the Cannes Film Festival. I am, of course, always excited, a bunch of nerves. I truly thrive in this sort of chaos," said Alia Bhatt.

She added, "It's a bit strange, I don't know why, but like the chaos always tends to find us. A couple of minutes ago, we had no electricity for the last four hours. So, Amit [Amit Thakur, her hairstylist] over here was actually taking my hair extensions, and he put it on a tong, and he put it out in the sun so that it could heat up because we had no electricity. We figured it out as we're going, but now we're very grateful and thankful that the electricity is back.”

A major power cut affected areas of France, including Cannes, on Saturday. According to the police, the outage was caused by a suspected arson attack, reported the Times of India.

"We are looking into the likelihood of a fire being started deliberately," said a spokesperson for the French national gendarmerie, adding that no arrests had been made as of now.

The power outage coincided with the closing ceremony for the 78th Cannes Film Festival.

The organisers confirmed in a statement that the closing ceremony would proceed as scheduled on the evening of Saturday, May 24.

"The Palais des Festivals has switched to an independent power supply, allowing all scheduled events and screenings, including the Closing Ceremony, to proceed as planned and under normal conditions," read the statement.

Coming back to Alia Bhatt's outfit for the Cannes closing ceremony, it marked Gucci's first-ever attempt at crafting a saree that perfectly blends traditional Indian elegance with contemporary fashion.

Alia's Gucci saree was a stunning silver-hued one, adorned with crystals intricately woven over a flesh-toned fabric, creating the illusion that the ensemble was shimmering directly on her skin.

2025 marked Alia's first ever appearance on the red carpet of the Cannes International Film Festival. Her first look was a Schiaparelli couture dress, followed by a navy Armani Prive creation. Her second day at Cannes comprised an old Hollywood-esque Gucci three-piece outfit, and finally, the Gucci saree.