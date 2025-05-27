Why Gucci Calling Alia Bhatt's Cannes Saree A 'Gown' Deserves All The Trolling It's Getting

When Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt made her debut at the Cannes International Film Festival this year, it was nothing short of a moment of awe for all Indians. That wave of pride hit even harder when, during an interview, Alia casually mentioned that Gucci had done their version of a saree - a garment we, South Asian women, have been rocking for years.

It was one of those rare moments when we thought, “Finally! Indian clothing is getting the global spotlight it deserves.”

But hold that thought. A recent post from Gucci about Alia Bhatt slaying in their couture had the desi corner of the Internet seeing red.

“Global Brand Ambassador Alia Bhatt attended the closing ceremony of the 78th Cannes Film Festival in a custom Gucci gown with embroidered crystals in a GG Monogram pattern. The actress was also pictured in a custom three-piece set,” the post from Gucci read.

And the comments? Have a look:

The comments section was flooded with a common cry: call it what it is. A saree. A sharara. A lehenga. Not a 'gown'.

Yes, everyone agreed Alia looked like an absolute star in the outfit, but that shimmer was dulled by what the Internet is now calling a mix of misnaming and cultural appropriation.

By the way, the Internet is also convinced that Gucci's Alia Bhatt's look was somewhat copied (sorry, inspired) by Talking Threads, an Indian brand by Pearl Uppal. Their “Naira mermaid lehenga”, released in December 2024, looks suspiciously familiar. Don't take our word for it - have a look yourself:

Not A New Thing

If you're thinking that Desi Internet is overreacting to Alia's saree situation, allow us to remind you - this isn't the first time. Remember the “Scandinavian scarf” incident? In case you missed that fashion faux pas, it was when the West ‘discovered' the humble dupatta (or chunni) and rebranded it as ‘very European core' or ‘Scandinavian scarf'. Spoiler: they absolutely refused to call it what it actually is, and Desi folks online weren't having it.

This kicked off a bit of an online rebellion, with NRIs and Indians alike sharing how the West has this habit of taking everyday South Asian cultural staples, rebranding them with a sleek Western label, and acting like they just invented the wheel. From chunni to oiling your hair, or 'chai latte' to 'golden turmeric milk' (where do we even begin!)... it's suddenly chic again - but only after it's been wrapped in a fancy new name and with zero credit to where it all came from.

The Internet is now full of Indians speaking out on the matter. One user even posted a detailed list of all the things the West has quietly borrowed, rebranded, and glamourised - that comment has racked up over 30,000 likes. Clearly, it struck a chord.

Another example? When beauty influencer Chiara King posted a look on Instagram wearing Dior. The outfit? Practically a sharara. A full three-piece set with what very much looks like a dupatta. Again, see for yourself and decide - inspiration or imitation?

If you're also irked with this trend like us, take solace in the fact that imitation is the best form of flattery.