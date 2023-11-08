Supermodel Ashley Graham's 'Very First' Saree Was A Handwoven Banarasi Brocade Number

Ashley Graham's "Very First" Saree Was A Handwoven Banarasi Brocade One

Mumbai got a new entertainment and retail experience as Jio World Plaza opened its doors last week. The inauguration ceremony was no less than a splashy red carpet event with numerous Bollywood celebrities, global icons, and prominent personalities from the country making their fashionable entries at the event. It was an absolute treat for the fashion police and fashion enthusiasts to see many stellar designer outfits under one roof. Tamannaah Bhatia, Janhvi Kapoor, and many Bollywood divas as well as Hollywood names walked in wearing designer outfits for the star-studded event. One of them was Ashley Graham.

The supermodel donned a gorgeous gold traditional Banarasi saree with broad, shimmery zari borders and a metallic sheen on the ivory base. The saree was designed by the Reliance Foundation's Swadeshi initiative. Ashley Graham wore a full-sleeved silk blouse in a gold colour palette to match the grandeur of the drape. What added a dramatic edge to Ashley's look was the all-gold full-sleeved cape that the model carried with her traditional saree. It had a structured cape-like panel at the back that extended right up to the floor and left a small trail behind. It completed Ashley's majestic vibe to perfection. Ashley wore a statement-making layered necklace, a pearl headgear, a stunning maang tikka, and a pair of stud earrings, to complete her traditional Indian look. Her glam makeup was also done to perfection. It included kohl-rimmed smokey eyes with ample mascara to curl the lashes and shimmery eyelids. Her face had defined highlights, bronzed contours, and muted-toned lip colour. Ashley captioned her Instagram post as, "I'm honored to have been included in the opening of gorgeous new @jioworldplaza plaza in Mumbai, India— while donning my very first sari!!!", describing her very first saree look.

Ashley Graham was indeed a vision to behold in her traditional Indian look at the Jio Plaza inauguration ceremony.

