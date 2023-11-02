Kareena Kapoor And Navya Nanda Dazzle In Near-Identical Shimmery Silver Co-Ord Sets At The Same Event

Kareena And Navya dazzle in shimmery co-ords for the launch of Jio World Plaza

The country has begun the festive celebrations. The country's official festive season has begun and we now wait for Diwali parties and celebrations. Ever since Ganesh Chaturthi, we have seen Bollywood divas giving major festive dressing goals with vibrant outfits and chic fashion. Adding to the glitz and glamour of the festive style are Kareena Kapoor and Navya Nanda who picked very similar shimmery silver outfits that were from different designers but were quite identical. It may not be an ideal scenario for them to be seen in similar outfits, but they both carried them with the grace and glamour that those looks called for. Spotted at the inauguration of the Jio World Plaza, here's how the divas styled their almost identical outfits.

Also Read: At Jio World Plaza Launch, Janhvi Kapoor In A Sequin Cutout Lehenga Looks Like A Diwali Sparkler

Kareena Kapoor wore a stunning metallic co-ord set from the designer label Manish Malhotra. The two-piece co-ord set consisted of a full-sleeved, close-neckline top with lace at the hemline and sequined pinstripes. She teamed it with a pair of matching flared bottoms. Kareena's glam makeup included kohl-laden eyes, ample mascara, shimmery eyelids, well-contoured cheek tint, shimmer, and nude lip colour. She left her tresses loose in a wavy manner and accessorised the look with a pair of dangling earrings. Kareena's festive look was completed with her endless charm and charisma. While Kareena wore the shimmery outfit with flared bottoms, Navya's kurti-style look was styled differently.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Served A Surprise Pop Of Colour For The Buckingham Murders Premiere At The Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023

Navya Nanda picked a similar co-ord set from the clothing label Monisha Jaisingh. The holographic twin set had shimmery pinstripes throughout. The full-sleeved kurta had a deep neckline and Navya teamed it with loose-fit bottoms. Open hair strands, minimal makeup, and kohl-laden eyes completed Navya's minimally chic look.

We are loving all the glitter and glitz this festive season on Kareena Kapoor and Navya Nanda. Are you?

Also Read: Navya Nanda Makes Her Paris Fashion Week 2023 Modeling Debut At The L'Oreal Show In Red Ruffles