At Jio World Plaza Launch, Janhvi Kapoor In A Sequin Cutout Lehenga Looks Like A Diwali Sparkler

Janhvi Kapoor In A Sequin Cutout Lehenga Looks Like A Diwali Sparkler

The opening night of Mumbai's Jio World Plaza in its business district of BKC was quite the starry affair. Celebrating fashion its most luxurious form were supermodels from across the world, celebrity star kids and who's who of Bollywood. Janhvi Kapoor was high on the guest list. The Bollywood actress walked the ramp at the extravaganza in an ensemble that was perfectly suited for upcoming Diwali festivities. If you had any doubts about Miss Kapoor being Bollywood royalty, this appearance of hers will change your mind.

Janhvi Kapoor on the ramp

She strutted down the ramp in a silver sequin lehenga that came layered with a burgundy velvet cape. It encased her completely from over the shoulders and featured silver embroidery at the structured sleeves with floral patterns over its body. Once her turn on the ramp was done, Janhvi shed the cape and revealed her sparkling look beneath. The long sleeve featured sheer panels, a cutout over her back and a plunging neckline. Similarly the skirt, which was worn high on her waist, had a flared silhouette and came in an embellished style with sequins and stone studding. She accessorized with a ruby and diamond choker necklace as well as matching rings.

Janhvi Kapoor's beauty choices too were striking and stark. She wore her hair in a sleek ponytail while picking contoured cheeks, brown eyes, dark brows and a deep red lip in the makeup department. It's tough to look away when she looks this good.

The festivities are building up and Janhvi Kapoor's glittering look has a part to play in it.

