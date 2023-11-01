Nora Fatehi In A Red Manish Malhotra Saree Brings High Flames And High Voltage Glam At The Jio World Plaza Inauguration

Nora Fatehi gets festive in a red saree on the ramp

A sparkling red carpet event and a glitzier fashion show ahead marked the festive season forecast with Nora Fatehi in a red saree as the face of it. At the recently inaugurated Jio World Plaza, Indian and international fashion united to create a spectacle for the launch and as the actress and sensational dancer walked down the ramp for Manish Malhotra, all eyes were on her. A sheer red saree with a sequinned blouse in the designer's signature style and a dramatic sheer red cape gave this glimmering event a monochrome touch. The tone-on-tone foliage design running through the saree and cape was festive enough to mark the beginning of the most wonderful time of the year. Soft shades of brown, her sleek and smooth hair took care of the beauty section and just with a drop of green on her ears, it looks like we're ready to razzle and dazzle for the season.

Nora Fatehi in the city

Nora Fatehi is ruling the ramp and it didn't take her just her stint at the launch of the Jio World Plaza to prove that to us. At the recently held Bombay Times Fashion Week in the city, the star strutted down for designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna in a slinky form-fitting gunmetal gown with an embellished choker paired with it. She looked ready to steal the show and allowed onlookers to remain transfixed with the sheer goodness of her runway presence. If that doesn't compel you to head to the closest cocktail party right away, then we don't know what will.

Nora Fatehi makes the festive season look shinier and sparkler with just her fresh runway looks.

