Nora Fatehi Looks Like An Ethnic Vision In A Colourful Floral <i>Saree</i>

Nora Fatehi is no stranger to making heads turn with her impeccable ethnic looks.

The actress yet again made heads turn with her ethereal saree look that seemed right in time for the season.

Nora Fatehi's penchant for serving a chic ethnic moment is a given and this time she turned to a stunning printed number. She turned to a bright floral printed saree to serve some summer style inspiration. With a burst of colours, her traditional style game was right on point.

She picked a pastel green number that came with contrasting prints all over it. Paired with a matching blouse, Nora's look was all about the colour pop. The colourful floral prints on the drape perfectly added to the summer vibe, making it a breezy pick for the season. She kept it simple with her minimal makeup look and open tresses to complete her style.

