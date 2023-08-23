Rate Nora Fatehi's Bling Jumpsuit On A Scale Of 1 To Beyonce

Nora Fatehi looks her finest

Nora Fatehi shoulders the responsibility of serving glamorous style files wherever she goes and it's a duty she takes very seriously. The performer recently promoted her TV show Hip Hop India by bringing out her bling-laden best. Nora Fatehi wore a blush pink toned, long-sleeved full-length jumpsuit that fit her like a glove. The sparkle quotient came from the multitude of rhinestones in shades of white and green that covered its length. She also wore a multi-strap belt with a broad centre and single fingerless glove, both of which were also splashed out with crystal embellishment. A dangling pair of earrings and pink fur coat were her accessories of choice. Nora Fatehi pulled her brunette locks into a sleek high cheerleader-esque ponytail while her pink monotone makeup matched her ensemble.

Nora Fatehi's bejewelled jumpsuit certainly made for an eye-catching choice. It also reminded us of Beyonce's current wardrobe from her ongoing Renaissance world tour. When Nora also wore the encrusted ensemble to croon in an Instagram Reels video, it definitely felt like deja vu.

While Beyonce's music is the crowd-puller on her concert tour, the superstar's style has taken concert wardrobes to an entirely different level. Shimmer has remained front and centre throughout Beyonce's ensembles, many of which include jumpsuits. Here she wore a silver mirror work jumpsuit with a halter neckline and fitted silhouette. Don't miss the oversized coat and matching pumps she paired with it.

There was also the show at which Beyonce wore a black jumpsuit complete with a silver beaded checkered pattern. It had a pantaboots style at the feet and she wore a wide brim hat with the outfit.

Looks like Nora Fatehi serving up Beyonce-inspired Bollywood style right now, one bling-filled look at a time.

