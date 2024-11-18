Nora Fatehi In A Red <i>Saree</i> For <i>Payal</i> Is Here To Give You A Flaming Good Monday

Nora Fatehi and Yo Yo Honey Singh have collaborated on his latest track titled Payal. As is a given with the actor-dancer, Nora Fatehi has put her most stylish foot forward for this track too. Nora's first look in the song featured her in a striking red saree. The ethnic outfit was as modern as it could be. The sequin-studded saree featured a thigh-high slit for added edge, while the ruched details around the waist defined her figure. A sleek pallu highlighted Nora's well-toned physique. The bold saree was paired with an equally striking blouse. The cropped-length, deep-front and back neckline blouse with sleek straps was finished with tasselled details along the hemline. Following the colour theory, Nora Fatehi chose sleek jewellery featuring green emeralds. Skipping the necklace, she opted for a maang teeka, earrings and rings, adding extra dazzle to her look. Her tresses were styled loose with a middle partition. Shimmery eyeshadow, pink lips, a sleek liner, mascara-laden lashes and a flawless base provided the finishing touches to Nora's look.

Just when you thought it was almost over, Nora Fatehi returns to stun in another fabulous look. By embracing the bling, she wore a rhinestone-embellished silver two-piece set. The snug-fit bustier was paired with a glamorous matching skirt. The fishnet details on the cropped bustier added drama from every angle. Oh, and the diva's chiselled abs were impossible to miss in this appearance. Staying true to the bling factor, Nora completed the ensemble with shiny silver flats, creating a monochromatic vibe. Her hair was tied up in a sleek ponytail for a polished appearance, and on-point glam with minimal earrings sealed the deal on this head-turning look.

Just like us, we are sure all the fashionistas are eagerly waiting for Payal to see more of Nora Fatehi's fabulous outfits.

