Nora Fatehi's Zesty Floral Lime Green Saree Brings Ethnic Spring Style To Autumn

Nora Fatehi's fashion choices always keep us glued to her Instagram profile. From Western gowns to traditional Indian attires, the actress-slash-dancer effortlessly pulls them off like the fashionista she is. Recently, the star shared a throwback picture from the sets of her film Matka where the star channelled desi energy. In the pictures, Nora slipped into a lime green saree, looking like a goddess. Her saree featured white floral thread embroidery all over it. Similar adornment in intricate detailing was seen on the blouse as well. Her bodice featured multicoloured floral beaded embroidery that added extra glam to the look. The sweetheart neckline number came with half sleeves and embedded sequin work. Nora teamed her look with a golden pearl accessory. A gold choker, a pair of statement earrings, and matching bangles gave her look an extra edge. For her makeup, she opted for a subtle base, rosy cheeks, wispy lashes, winged liner, nude lips, and a black bindi sealed her makeup. A braided hairdo offered the final touches of elegance to her look.

Nora Fatehi always makes heads turn with her impeccable style. In another look for film promotions, she opted for a sheer white saree. Her saree came with floral-themed metallic golden piping, adding a pop of vibrant contrast to the look. She teamed her look with a matching full-sleeve blouse featuring shimmery details all over. The star finished off her look with just a statement ring and rosy makeup, looking gorgeous as ever. Her open, wavy tresses added all the required glam to the look.

Nora Fatehi's saree looks are on point, and we are taking notes.

