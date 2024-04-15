Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan And Their Twins Match In Ivory Ethnic Looks To Celebrate Vishu 2024

Nayanthara, Vignesh And Their Twins Match In Ivory Ethnic Looks For Vishu

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrated the Vishu 2024 in their fashionable best. With Nayanthara hailing from Kerala and Vignesh Shivan from Tamil, the couple celebrated the Vishu or Puthandu on Sunday at home with their twin babies. On the occasion, Nayanthara and Vignesh set relationship goals by twinning in ivory ensembles. While Nayanthara was dressed in an ivory kurta and pajama with a matching dupatta, Vignesh Shivan chose a shirt in the same shade and paired it with the traditional gold mundu. Nayanthara opted for a no-makeup look and her hair was tied in a half-bun. She also picked a small black bindi to tie the whole look together. For accessories, the star chose a pair of oversized earrings. The couple dressed their baby boys in a muted pink dhoti and shirt and needless to say, the twins looked adorable.

Nayanthara and Indian ensembles are a match made in heaven. Not too long ago, Nayanthara attended an awards ceremony in a lovely yellow silk saree from the shelves of Ekaya. The lightweight saree was paired with a dainty silk blouse. For jewellery, she went with a “patola convertible bracelet and choker” by Estaa Gems. The pieces were crafted in 18-karat gold and set with diamonds, rubies, emeralds, and yellow sapphires. Nayanthara opted for her trademark makeup look including smokey eyes, nude lips, contoured cheeks and a bindi. She tied her hair in a bun.

Before that, Nayanthara painted a picture of understated elegance as she stepped out in a red saree with scalloped edges and cutout details, which she paired with a black, sleeveless blouse. Once again, she tied her hair in a bunch, applied kohl on her eyes and a bindi. For jewellery, she went with gold earrings and bangles.

We hope Nayanthara blesses us with more such stunning looks.

