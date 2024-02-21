Nayanthara Welcomes Spring In A Sunshine Yellow Ekaya Saree At Dadasahab Phalke Awards 2024

Nayanthara Welcomes Spring In A Yellow Saree At Dadasahab Phalke Awards

Last night's Dadasahab Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 not only celebrated achievements from the Indian film industry but also brought spectacular star style under one roof. There was Shah Rukh Khan twinning with Rani Mukerji in a divine shade of black and Kareena Kapoor busy taking our collective breath away with her mirrored Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla anarkali. But if there was one star who made sure every head turned in her direction when she arrived, it was Nayanthara. The South Indian film actress won the award for the Best Actress for her role in Jawan, which marked her debut in the Hindi film industry. Presenting her with the award was none other than her Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan. The actor, who bagged the Best Actor award for the same movie, beamed and shook a leg to their movie song when he awarded her the trophy.

Nayanthara's prestigious honour was collected in a sunshine yellow saree that was perfectly fit for spring. The actress picked a stunning yellow silk saree from the label Ekaya. It comprised of a solid yellow length with self-coloured borders, which she paired with a sleeveless blouse in the same citrus shade that featured a square neckline and scooped back with tied details. Accessorising the look was a choker necklace and matching earrings and bangles.

To lend contrast to the ethnic outfit, Nayanthara showcased a pair of classic black smokey eyes with filled-in brows and a tiny bindi in between. Touches of bronzer traced her cheeks while she paired it with a neutral pink lip.

Nayanthara knows how to make an impact with her style sense, that's for sure.

