Nayanthara Forays Into The Beauty World With The Launch Of Her Skincare Line 9Skin

Nayanthara's 9Skin is the latest skincare brand on the beauty block

A new day in the world of beauty calls for another celebrity brand. Joining the bandwagon is South film star Nayanthara who has just launched her skincare line 9Skin. With an aim to redefine skincare, the actress has come up with a new skincare line that infuses the power of science with natural nourishment. In hand with Vignesh Shivan and Daisy Morgan, Nayanthara's premium skincare brand is officially live. The recent grand brand launch gave us some glimpses of the brand that set the expectations high.

The beauty sphere has witnessed a shift and that's a major one. After celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and more have made a name for themselves in the beauty business, Nayanthara's skincare brand might have big shoes to fill. The brand is offering a premium range that focuses on traditional ingredients infused with modern science. Currently, the website showcases a range of five products starting from Rs 999 onward.

As celebrities continue to enter the world of beauty, we stumble upon a series of questions leading us to the ultimate one: is it just hype or are celebrity products really worth it? The market for celebrity beauty brands is huge, so all credit goes to the power they have to influence. Beauty fanatics finally have another one on the block to look up to. From designers to celebrities, everyone seems to hop on to it.

Nayanthara's skincare brand is live now and it is for you to try and find out if it is worth the hype.