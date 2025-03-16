Inside Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan's 7,000 Sq. Ft Colonial-Style Bungalow Turned Studio In Chennai

Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan's 7,000 square feet erstwhile colonial-style bungalow turned studio in Chennai is an ideal blend of delicate traditional artefacts and wooden sculptures.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone's Personal Goal That She Practices Daily Is To "Always To Be At Peace Of Mind"

Their bungalow featured huge pockets of sunshine and a gentle breeze, highlighting the space as you walk in the late afternoon. Designed as a home studio for the power couple, the aesthetic is the modern luxe of a colonial studio. Their home is also distinctly outdoorsy and tropical, with a rustic charm and a focus on local traditional craftsmanship. Their home is an ideal blend of earthy colour palettes with touches of teak, woven fibre, linen fabric, and rattan, keeping the space subtle and grounded.

Located in Venus Colony, a prime residential neighbourhood in Chennai, the bungalow has a large terrace with an upper-level bamboo deck that manages to capture some smooth city views. "I wanted to retain the essence of the bungalow while enhancing it to make it brighter by bringing in lots of natural light," adds Nayanthara.

This home studio in Chennai is comprehensive and complete, with a conference room, a cosy lounge space to host guests and parties, a large outdoor landscaped section to hang out, and an outdoor backyard dining. There is also a living room to host visitors, bedrooms to house their work team, and a separate meeting room for both Nayanthara and Vignesh to conduct their meetings. Talking about her favourite part, Nayathara said, "My most favourite part is Vignesh's studio along with the terrace cafe lounge where we host guests regularly." She loves the two new double-height glass houses sandwiched between a central terrace space—a chic and immaculately modern touch nestled within otherwise semi-old-worldly architectural elements and a rustic, earthy aesthetic.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Defines Golden Hour Magic In A Glittering Sabyasachi Gown