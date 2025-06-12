Nora Fatehi Serves Airport Fashion Goals In A Classic Black Tee And Blue Jeans

Nora Fatehi is our go-to inspiration when we struggle to find the right look for an occasion. Her wardrobe is a mix of a little bit of this and that, and we love Nora for that. Recently, the dancer and actress, who was last seen in the Netflix series The Royals, served an airport look that screamed casual chic from a distance.

Nora Fatehi leaned on a basic black T-shirt featuring a round collar and short sleeves. The body-hugging number was tucked into a pair of straight-fit blue jeans, which helped the diva showcase her svelte frame.

In terms of accessories, Nora Fatehi kept it minimal, wearing a golden watch and tiny diamond-encrusted studs. An uber-cool pair of black sunglasses offered an extra dose of edge. She kept her makeup minimal, skipping heavy-duty beauty strokes. Peach-tinted lips contributed to the pop of colour to her face. For the final touch, Nora kept her hair open in luscious waves.

Black is the colour of all seasons and Nora Fatehi proves exactly why. On another occasion, the 33-year-old actress maintained her chic streak by slipping into a black midi dress. The monochrome silhoutte fit her like a second skin. Strappy sleeves cascaded in length, forming a square neckline, and golden buckles attached to the straps added the much needed X-factor to her look.

The ensemble came with a wide black Fendi belt with a large, rectangular FF buckle adorned on her waist. Shimmery embellishments offered the right amount of sparkle, befitting of the monotone outfit.

Nora Fatehi's makeup was simply on fleek. Her clear and radiant complexion got its rosy touch from a wash of blush. Her features got enhanced with some contouring. Peach lips were the right beauty move, elevating her allure a notch higher. As for the eyes, Nora hit the right notes by going for a muted smokey effect, and her wispy, mascara-coated lashes sealed her glam deal for the day. A pair of golden hoops and a matching delicate bracelet were all that she needed to dish out date night goals. Are you taking notes, because we definitely are.

Nora Fatehi's casual airport look is bound to impress the fashion police.

