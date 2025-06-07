Nora Fatehi's Sheer Bottle Green Dress Is A Masterclass In Contemporary Fashion

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Nora Fatehi wore a high-neck, dark green maxi dress by Alaia to an awards night. The body-hugging dress featured silver studs and ruched pleats at the waist. She accessorised minimally with only diamond stud earrings for a sophisticated look.

Nora Fatehi has done it again. Even before fans could stop swooning over her versatile saree clad avatars in the Netflix series The Royals, she has amped up her wardrobe yet again and how. Out for an awards night, Nora steered away from traditional elegance, switching to a more contemporary silhouette.

Nora Fatehi gave off a chic vibe in a high-neck maxi dress from the shelves of luxury fashion brand Alaia. The body hugging dress fitted Nora's slender figure like a glove. The full-sleeve number came in a dark green shade suiting Nora's complexion. The fabric grazed her hourglass frame, clinging to her skin, helping the diva to showcase her curves. Ample number of solver studs dominated the ensemble, shimmering bright, and adding the right amount of razzle-dazzle to the otherwise monotone ensemble.

A gathered design around the waist, patterned in ruched pleats served as an extra edgy element in the look. Nora Fatehi pulled off the sheer maxi dress as sartorial statement with unmatched grace and poise. Her outfit was befitting of the gala that had us cheering for her.

With the Alaia dress taking the centre stage, Nora Fatehi aptly skipped wearing any heavy-duty accessories. A pair of shiny diamond studs suited her elite lady-aesthetics. Besides that, there were no necklaces, bracelets or rings, just an understated air of sophistication.

Coming to her makeup, Nora Fatehi's flawless base was the perfect canvas for the beauty strokes to glide effortlessly. She applied a little amount of rosy blush coupled with soft contouring on the high points of her cheeks, defining her sharp features. A few drops of highlighter added all the shimmer and shine to her glam avatar. Matte textured pink lips added a pop of colour that her pretty face so needed.

Nora Fatehi's eye look involved a delicate stroke of classic black winged eyeliner, minus the kohl. Mascara-laden lashes took her glam to the next level. For the finishing touches, Nora left her luscious and wavy locks open in all their glory.

Nora Fatehi looked all things fabulous in her sheer bottle green bodycon dress.

