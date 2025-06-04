Nora Fatehi Sets Athleisure Goals In A White Tank Top And Joggers

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Nora Fatehi recently stepped out in Mumbai wearing a stylish athleisure outfit. Her casual look featured a white sleeveless cropped tank top paired with matching jogger pants. She accessorized with black trainers and gold hoop earrings for a touch of elegance.

Nora Fatehi made sure to make heads turn as she stepped out and about recently in Mumbai while wearing an athleisure outfit tailor made for comfort. The dancer and actress looked like a million bucks during this appearance in an overall white clad closet moment that had the paparazzi go crazy over capturing her on camera.

Nora Fatehi went for the super sporty and comfy vibe in her latest closet outing. The Royals star strutted out wearing a white sleeveless cropped tank top that she teamed with a matching pair of jogger pants featuring a drawstring waist closure and ribbed fitted details around the ankles.

She accessorised the look with a pair of black trainers boasting of a lace up detail and a pair of gold hoops interwoven with black leather details to add contrast and a bit of sparkle to her look.

Nora's tresses were styled into a voluminous side parted salon style blow out and she complemented it with the perfect no makeup look featuring her beaming skin, feathered brows, mascara filled wispy lashes and a peachy-nude lip colour to add the perfect finishing touch to her look.

Nora Fatehi serves up an athleisure storm dressed in a minimal chic gym ready outfit.

