Nora Fatehi Is Making Our Hearts Skip A Beat With Her Risque Fit At The AMAs

Trust Nora Fatehi to make an impression every time she graces the red carpet. On Tuesday, the actress attended the prestigious musical event - the American Music Awards (AMAs), hosted by Jennifer Lopez in Las Vegas.

Nora Fatehi picked out a custom Tom Ford midi dress that had sparkle written all over it. The animal-printed number featured a dramatic halter neckline that plunged into a fitted bustier. A risqué middle cut-out gave a bold spin to the outfit but she pulled off the daring silhouette with sheer confidence and grace.

The body-grazing ensemble cascaded in length, forming a floor-sweeping train. Cinched at the waist, the designer attire helped Fatehi to showcase her enviable frame. Subtle pleated ruffles drooping from the sides added an extra dose of oomph.

As if the edgy flair of the Tom Ford masterpiece was not enough, the dress came with multiple sequins and mirrorwork - an apt choice for the starry event.

With her outfit taking center stage, The Royals actress kept it simple in terms of accessories. She opted for a pair of shiny diamond danglers and some statement rings. Yes, that was all about it - no heavy necklaces, no stacked bracelets and no over-the-top embellishments.

Her makeup was a super-glamorous affair. Fatehi went with a matte base and dabbed just the right amount of blush and contour on the high points of her cheeks. Peach-tinted lips offered a pop of colour to her flawless radiance. She skipped wearing any kohl, but defined her eyes with the perfect stroke of winged eyeliner and mascara-coated lashes. Shimmery eyeshadow and well-arched eyebrows suited the overall aesthetics, sealing her beauty game.

For the final touch of elegance, Fatehi left her wavy tresses open as they framed her face beautifully.