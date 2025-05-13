The Royals: Nora Fatehi Looks Regal In A Pink Embroidered Saree

Nora Fatehi has been ruling the fashion world. Have you watched her impeccable saree diaries in The Royals? Her traditionally regal looks are reason enough to binge-watch the Netflix show. On Tuesday, the actress gave fans a closer glimpse at one of her saree-clad avatars on Instagram. Yes, we are gushing all over again.

Nora Fatehi shared one of looks of the “baddie, Princess Ayesha” (her character in The Royals). Oh, the vivid pink colour screamed desi Barbie energy. The credit goes to her stylist, Aastha Sharma. The six-yard wonder featured dramatic Bandhani designs embroidered in gold.

Rose-themed 3D applique work weaved into the saree added a floral sensibility. And how can we not notice those shimmery borders? Crafted with perfection in gold threadwork, the piping came with a scalloped finish. Gota and zari embroidery offered the right dose of grandeur. Her pallu cascaded gracefully on the floor, giving off a red-carpet-worthy aura.

Nora Fatehi teamed up her ornately decorated saree with a bright pink blouse. Identical patterns on the sleeves and cuffs were embedded with gold. Her majestic charm got its jewelled spin with a huge golden choker, embellished with emerald droplets. Matching jhumkas and statement rings contributed to the timelessness.

Nora Fatehi's flawless makeup, done brilliantly by Reshmaa Merchant, was an inspiration in itself. The MUA followed the clean-girl aesthetic, ditching any blush or shimmer, allowing Nora's blemish-free radiance to take centre stage. Matte red lips with a finely-drawn lip liner levelled up the glam game.

For the eyes, Nora Fatehi opted for a balanced interplay of kohl and eyeliner. Her wispy lashes were curled with generous strokes of mascara. Soft pink eyeshadow suited the all-pink allure. The well-groomed and arched eyebrows delivered a touch of sophistication, creating a wedding guest-ready look.

Nora Fatehi sealed her aristocratic style with a neat bun. All thanks to her hairstylist, Madhav Trehan - who has done a wonderful job!