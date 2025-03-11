Nora Fatehi Stuns In A Black And Silver Sequin Skirt Set At IIFA 2025

Nora Fatehi made sure to make heads turn as she stepped out in style to attend the IIFA 2025 ceremony in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The Krrish 4 actress made sure to not miss a style beat as she dolled up for the big awards night in a designer ensemble from the shelves of the designer Alexandre Vauthier.

Nora Fatehi looked like a million bucks in her latest closet outing for the red carpet of IIFA 2025. The 33-year-old actress made sure nail it with her black designer skirt set that featured black sequin adorned across its length and breadth. The ensemble boasted of a high waist maxi skirt with a thigh-high slit that had a silver chunky sequin border running across its borders. She teamed it with a solid black high neck top and a matching black sequin blazer with a silver sequin laden border detailing on the neckline, lapels, sleeves and hemline.

Nora accessorised her red carpet ready look a pair of diamond studded drop rhodium earrings and a Cartier love ring in white gold to add further sparkle to her look.

Nora's tresses were styled in a sleek centre-parted open look that worked like magic with her evening ready glam. Nora's makeup of the night featured her beaming base, defined brows, shimmery lids, statement winged eyeliner, lots of mascara, kohl-lined eyes, a touch of highlighter swept across her cheeks, and a deep rose lip colour to tie the look together.

Nora Fatehi's gets a sartorial green flag with her black and silver sequin Alexandre Vauthier skirt set.

