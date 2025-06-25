Nora Fatehi Masters Parisian Chic Elegance In An Ivory Trench Coat Dress

Nora Fatehi's Parisian wardrobe is our new favourite fashion dream come to life. The Krrish 4 actress is currently spending her days in bliss in the city of love for the ongoing Paris Fashion Week, which kick started yesterday. On Tuesday, June 24, 2025, the 33-year-old actress stepped out in the city and immediately commanded attention with her avant-garde sartorial flair.

For her day out in Paris, Nora Fatehi played muse to designer label Vautrait. She slipped into an ivory trench coat dress that had old Hollywood glamour written all over it that featured dramatic collars framing her neckline. One shoulder remained bare, adding to the subtle risque touch. Padded shoulders and full, billowy sleeves defined her power-dressing aesthetic. Side pockets and cuff buttons contributed to the functionality. Nora carried the voluminous and not-so-fitted silhouette with utmost grace, proving that she can slay both in bodycon wonders as well as relaxed numbers with equal ease.

Despite the outfit being fluid, Nora Fatehi created a cinched effect by wrapping a knotted strap around her waist. A daring thigh-high slit, exposing her toned legs, was the X-factor here. But Nora, being a master in pulling off bold ensembles, balanced the cut-out feature with poise and panache.

Diamond studs and a silver watch, minus any necklace or statement rings, were Nora Fatehi's only accessories. Coupled with a pair of uber-cool hexagonal black shades, The Royals actor emanated sheer boss lady charm.

Nora Fatehi's radiant skin received its vibrant glow from the sun rays hitting her face, Cherry-tinted, blushed cheeks on a dewy glam base worked wonders for her glam of the day. A peach-hued lipstick delivered a pop of colourful contrast to her otherwise monochrome avatar.

In terms of hairdo, Nora Fatehi secured her wavy tresses in a vintage, messy updo. A few strands left open framed her face like a true work of art.

On another occassion of her Parisian closet diaries, Nora Fatehi sent hearts racing in a wine-red leather dress teamed with minimal gold jewellery, a glamorous makeup and a side-parted open hairdo rounded off her elite-lady look.

We cannot help but swoon at Nora Fatehi's ivory trench coat clad boss lady avatar.

