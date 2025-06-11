Nora Fatehi's Black Bodycon Dress Takes Her Fashion Game Up A Few Notches

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Nora Fatehi wore a black bodycon midi dress with thick straps and a square neckline.

Nora Fatehi seems to keep things sharp, even when surrounded by an array of trends. The diva definitely knows how to do justice to her star power on the fashion-front. She continued her chic girl streak with another figure-grazing balck midi dress that hugged her curves.

Nora Fatehi delivered date night style goals when she stepped out in a striking black midi dress that came with a chic bodycon fit. The outfit featured a wide black Fendi belt adorned with a large, rectangular, embellished FF buckle signature of the luxury fashion house. The dress had thick straps and a square neckline that instantly added an oomph factor to the look.

Nora Fatehi styled her classic black dress with small gold hoop earrings, a gold wristwatch, a black Hermes Kelly handbag with gold accents and matching pointed-toe heels with gold embellishment.

Makeup-wise, the diva opted for a dewy base, subtle contour, soft highlighter and a touch of blush on the cheeks. Her eyes were defined with mascara-laden lashes and a subtle eyeliner. The eyebrows were well-groomed, contributing to the polished appearance. Nora sealed the beauty deal with a dab of soft peach colour on her lips. Her hair was styled in loose waves that completed her glam look.

Before this, Nora Fatehi impressed us in a sheer bottle green dress. The actress decked up in a high-neck maxi dress from the shelves of luxury fashion brand Alaia. The body-hugging number fitted Nora's slender figure like a glove.

The full-sleeve outfit was decorated with small studs all over the ensemble that shone bright, and adding the right amount of razzle-dazzle to the otherwise monotone ensemble. A gathered design around the waist, patterned in ruched pleats served as an extra edgy element in the look.

Nora Fatehi not-so-little black dress with a touch of Fendi and Hermes created sheer sartorial magic.

