Nora Fatehi Pulls Off Chic Athleisure Look Like A Pro

Nora Fatehi often impresses the fashion police with her wardrobe collections. Of late, the actress has grabbed attention for her style files in the Netflix series The Royals. But when it comes to gym fits, she continues to turn heads with her impeccable athleisure choices.

During one of her gym outings, Nora Fatehi proved that she knows how to sweat it out in style. She picked out a black bralette featuring broad straps and a deep-scooped neckline. The actress teamed the fitted number with a pair of greyish-white shorts. Nora's activewear showcased her washboard abs, hinting at the diva's unwavering commitment to fitness.

Nora Fatehi keeps it stylish at the gym. Screenshot: Instagram/norafatehi

The two-piece outfit gave nothing but pure summer inspiration. The light fabric was breathable enough that helped her beat the scorching heat. Nora's minimal avatar is a reminder that you don't need to skip physical activities during the warm weather. All you have to do is choose the right attire that helps you achieve your fitness goals.

Nora Fatehi's post-workout glow complemented her chic gym attire and a little shine on the lips added a pop of colour to the otherwise simple look. She tied her look together with a puffy ponytail, leaving a few strands open - a hairdo perfect for the gym.

Not just at the gym, Nora keeps it fashionable even on sets. From embroidered sarees to risque gowns: she seems to be redefining royal glamour with every appearance in the Netflix series The Royals.

While we are absolutely enjoying Nora Fatehi's performance in The Royals, her fashion lookbook has equally made us her fan. We cannot wait for her to showcase more of her sartorial game at the gym and everywhere else.