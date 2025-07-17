Greece Is Offering A Digital Nomad Visa For Less Than Rs 7,500 But There's A Catch

Greece is a country known for breathtaking landscapes, whitewashed villages, and deep-blue waters. From the iconic sunsets of Santorini to the historic streets of Athens, it is a traveller's dream. Now imagine living amidst this Mediterranean charm for up to a year. That's right - Greece offers a Digital Nomad Visa for remote workers.

What Is Greece's Digital Visa?

Introduced in 2021, Greece's Digital Nomad Visa allows all non-EU/EEA citizens to live and work remotely from one of the most beautiful countries in the world. If you work for a company outside of Greece or are a freelancer with international clients, this visa gives you the legal right to live in Greece while continuing your remote job.

What Are The Requirements?

You should meet the criteria to qualify for the visa:

A non-EU/EEA or Swiss citizen

A valid passport

Work remotely full-time for a foreign employer or be self-employed with clients outside of Greece

Applicants should earn a minimum income of 3,500 euros (Rs 3,49,035 approximately), which increases by 20 percent if applying with a spouse, and 15 percent for each dependent child.

Proof of accommodation with a minimum duration of six months

Valid health insurance

A signed declaration stating your intention to work remotely from Greece

How To Apply?

Step 1: Get a National visa- D Type Visa, which can be submitted at a Greek consulate in your home country or country of legal residence. In some cases, it may be possible for some individuals to apply from within Greece if they are already in the country on another visa.

Gather the required documents mentioned above. You will also need two passport photos, a certificate of a clean criminal record, and a medical certificate of good health.

Submit your application at the consulate or through an authorised lawyer in Greece.

Pay the visa fee, which is 75 euros (Rs 7,478 approx.), which is the government fee. You will have to pay an additional administration fee of about 150 euros (Rs 14,955 approx.) for a resident permit. It is subject to change depending on the place of residence.

In some cases, authorities ask for an interview before they approve or reject your visa.

Wait for approval from the Greek Ministry of Migration and Asylum, which usually comes after 10 days or longer.

Wait for approval from the Greek Ministry of Migration and Asylum, which usually comes after 10 days or longer. Step 7: As soon as you enter Greece, you should go to the Aliens and Immigration Department with your documents and register for a Digital Nomad Visa permit.

Your visa will be valid for a year, and you can apply for a residence permit, which can be renewed for an additional two years, but it depends on your profile.

What Are The Benefits Of A Digital Nomad Visa?

High quality of life at an affordable cost compared to other European countries.

Access to the Schengen Area, which includes 29 European countries.

No need to invest in property or other assets.

The visa allows you to include a spouse and dependent children under the age of 21.

You can live and work in Greece for a year, and you can renew your stay if you meet the requirements.

The Greece Digital Nomad Visa is a great choice for remote workers seeking a long-term stay in Europe with excellent weather and rich culture.