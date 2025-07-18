Spain Is Offering A Digital Nomad Visa For Rs 8,000 But There Is One Rule You Must Follow

Spain may be famous for places like Barcelona and Madrid, but the country is a natural wonder that has much more to offer. Known for its stunning coastlines, pretty towns, rich history, and picturesque landscapes, Spain is a place many people love. If you wish to spend a year in this beautiful country and explore the beaches and dunes of Ibiza, or stroll in the medieval streets of Cuenca, you can try. Spain is offering a Digital Nomad Visa that allows you to live and work in the country for a year.

What Is Spain's Digital Nomad Visa?

Spain offers a Digital Nomad Visa that allows all professionals who are self-employed or working remotely for an organization outside of Spain to live and work in the country for a year.

Whether you are a freelancer, tech professional, or remote employee, here's everything you need to know about applying for Spain's Digital Nomad Visa.

Who Can Apply For Spain's Digital Nomad Visa?

You should be a non-European Union/European Economic Area (EU/EEA) citizen (Indian nationals are included in this).

You work remotely as an employee of a foreign company or are self-employed with clients outside of Spain. Also, you will need proof that only 20 percent of your total income is coming from Spain, and not more than that.

You have a university degree or at least 3 years of relevant work experience.

You should have financial means of about 200% of Spain's Minimum Interprofessional Salary (SMI), which is approximately 2,763 euros (Rs 2,76,653). If you have family members, the cost may vary. You will have to pay an additional 75 percent of the Spanish minimum wage and 25% extra for each additional applicant.

You must have proof of consistent income for at least 3-6 months, through payslips, contracts, bank statements, or tax filings.

A valid health insurance with full coverage is also required.

Documents Required:

National visa application

Valid passport with a minimum of 1 year's validity

Passport-size photographs

Proof of freelance contracts or remote employment

A certificate of employment or a letter from your employer

Proof of income

University degree certificate or work experience letter of more than 3 years

Proof of accommodation in Spain

Private health insurance valid in Spain

Police clearance certificate (PCC) from Indian authorities

NIE (Foreigner ID Number) - which will cost you somewhere around 20 euros (Rs 2,006) and will be paid after arrival in Spain

All documents not in Spanish must be translated by a certified Spanish translator.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Check if you are eligible and prepare all required documents, which must be translated into spanish.

Schedule an appointment with the nearest Spanish Consulate in your home country.

Submit your application at the consulate in person. You will have to pay the visa fee, which will be around 80 euros (Rs 8,022 approximately).

Wait for the visa to be processed. The time is usually 10 days, but it may extend to 3-6 weeks.

Once the visa is approved, you will be able to enter Spain with a 1-year permit to live and work there.

Apply for your TIE (Tarjeta de Identidad de Extranjero or the Spanish residence card) at the local immigration office in Spain once you are in the country. This should be done 2 months before the expiration of the visa, especially if you wish to extend your stay.

Once you are in Spain, register your local address at the nearest town hall as well.

The Digital Nomad Visa in Spain is valid for one year, but it can be renewed and extended to up to 5 years. After living in Spain for 5 years, you will be eligible for permanent residency.

