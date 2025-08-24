Sunny Leone Opens Up On Body Positivity: "I Hated Showing My Legs When I Was Younger"

Sunny Leone has been in the spotlight for years. She is one of the few to admit that body confidence was not always easy. The actor recently opened up about something she once disliked but has now learned to embrace – her legs.

"When I was younger, I hated my legs," Sunny Leone told The Hindustan Times. Growing up in a mostly white school, she often compared herself to classmates with lighter features. "I had dark, Punjabi, dark, thick hair. And I hated showing my legs."

The Jackpot actress further shared that time and experience changed her outlook. "As I got older, I realized that, 'Hey, this is not so bad.' And I actually enjoy wearing shorts or a little skirt," she said, adding that she no longer feels the need to cover up.

Sunny Leone Opens Up About Beauty Treatments

Sunny Leone also opened up about the role cosmetic treatments can play in maintaining confidence. "As far as anti-aging goes, most people are always trying to fight the clock," she said.

For Sunny, it is about liking what she sees in the mirror. "If something makes you feel good - injections, fillers, certain lasers, procedures, tightening, fixing, cutting, sewing it back together, you should definitely do what makes you happy," the actress added.

The star stressed the importance of doing proper research. "If you are not comfortable with a doctor, the results can be horrendous and fixing that can take a lot of time."

Sunny Leone doesn't stress over unrealistic beauty standards. "I just make sure that I feel good," she explained. Eating clean is a big part of her approach, and she stays away from meat, which aligns with her support for PETA.

"I think that the amount of hormones and preservatives and things that go into meat products or animal products, is something that's not good for me and I will not go down that route," the actress concluded.

For Sunny Leone, the idea of “perfect” is simple – living healthy, exercising and feeling comfortable in her own skin.