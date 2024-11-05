13 Years Of Marriage And 3 Children Later, Sunny Leone Says "I Do" To Husband Daniel Weber Once Again In Maldives

Marriage suits some people brilliantly and Sunny Leone has proved that she's one of those people. The celebrity proved that she believed in the power of the institution when she and her husband Daniel Weber renewed their marital vows recently. In an exclusive interview with Bombay Times, the couple revealed that their vow renewal was a long time coming but they waited for the right moment; which has now taken place 13 years after the couple married. Quotes from the interview reveal that, “(They) waited until their children were old enough to understand the significance of the occasion. They also timed the ceremony with their children's school break so they could all be together.” In the photos from the ceremony, Sunny was photographed in a white lace dress with narrow straps, a plunging neckline and high slit while Daniel wore a short sleeve white shirt and trousers. Their daughter, Nisha and sons, Asher and Noah, matched their parents in white ensembles.

The couple's love for each other was renewed in the most picturesque destination one could imagine, which was undoubtedly the Maldives. Their vow renewal ceremony was held at the NOOE Maldives Kunaavashi resort under a floral-decorated arch in shades of pink and purple with the blue Maldivian waves as their backdrop. In her Instagram caption, Sunny said, “First time we got married was in front of God, family and friends….This time we got married just the 5 of us with more love and time between us! You are still the love of my life and will forever be the one for me! I love you @thedanielweber”. Always one to support her business endevours and shower his lady love with PDA, Daniel shared the pictures with his caption, saying, “Thank you for keeping me for 13 years and giving us the greatest family a man can ask for @sunnyleone”

Daniel and Sunny first met in Las Vegas through his bandmate and then married in 2011 in a traditional Indian ceremony.

Since then, they've grown their beautiful family with a daughter Nisha, who they adopted from Latur, Maharashtra in 2017 and sons, Noah and Asher, who they welcomed via surrogacy in 2018.



