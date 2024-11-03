Nargis Fakhri Lit Up The Diwali Weekend With Her Red Sequin <i>Saree</i>

Nargis Fakhri took Diwali 2024 glamour up a few notches with her ravishing red saree avatar. The Rockstar actress has been doing the rounds on the internet for all the right reasons, ranging from her workout routines to her Diwali looks. This time too, she won the hearts and likes of the internet with her Diwali avatar. Nargis captioned her crafted for Diwali look just right, "Red hot & Ready to slay. Celebrating Diwali, yay!"

Nargis Fakhri looked like a million bucks wearing a festive red mesh sequin saree from the shelves of the designer Sonaakshi Raaj Merani. The pre-stitched saree featured a pleated skirt that was detailed with delicate red sequin horizontal parallel lines and a high-waist belt that hugged her torso like a glove. The palla of the saree was interestingly draped in a ruched fashion and was held together with a Swarovski-encrusted wrap-around accessory. Nargis paired the saree with a matching sleeveless blouse with a multitude of shiny red crystal bead layers.

On the accessories front, Naris wore an encrusted diamonds bracelet with multiple horizontal droplet motifs, a pair of gold dangler earrings with rubies and diamonds encrusted in it, and a pair of hold heels with Swarovski filled double strap details.

For her hair and makeup choices, Nargis' hair was styled by hair stylist Shefali Koley into beautiful layered waves. As for her makeup, makeup artist Yasmin Kalam added the perfect festive strokes with fresh and bronzed skin, blush topper laden cheeks, a hint of rose-toned sparkle on her eyelids, eyeliner and kohl defined eyes, a pinky nude lip colour and a sparkling bindi to add the perfect Diwali finishing touch.

Nargis Fakhri's red sequin saree moment added shimmer and sparkle to the Diwali 2024 weekend.

