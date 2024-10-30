Nargis Fakhri Twinkles As Bright As The Diwali 2024 Lights In An Ivory <i>Lehenga</i>

Nargis Fakhri is admired for her impeccable fashion sense. With Diwali festivities in full swing, Nargis recently attended a bash and turned heads with her stunning look. She chose a beige-toned lehenga choli, adorned with intricate embellishments. Her flowing skirt showcased beautiful mirror work, while her sleeveless blouse featured a plunging neckline accented by small tassels along the hem. Adding an elegant twist, Nargis paired the ensemble with a sheer cape bordered by scalloped mirror detailing. For accessories, Nargis went with golden danglers, two stone-studded bangles and a watch. Her makeup included smokey eyes with eyeliner, nude lipstick, blushed and highlighted cheeks and a stone bindi. Open hair completed her festive OOTD.

Previously, Nargis Fakhri radiated by wearing a royal lehenga-choli set from the label Marwar Couture. The skirt featured heavy embellishments in rich tones of brown and peach, while the blouse was in a yellow tone. She teamed her ensemble with a velvet dupatta, elevating her entire look. For jewellery, the actress opted for a pearl-embedded necklace, a bracelet and earrings. Nargis' makeup artist, Muskaan K. Pancharya, rounded off her glam with a dewy base, nude lipstick and bold eyes. Her honey-hued open tresses flowing down on her shoulder added festive factor to her overall appearance.

Before that, Nargis Fakhri wore an ochre and bronze lehenga looked amazing. The delicately hand-embellished lehenga was inspired by the majestic architecture and landscapes of Rajasthan. It also featured a scalloped border. She teamed it with a matching-toned blouse and sheer dupatta. She accentuated her look with a jewellery set. A dewy base with an ample amount of blush on her cheeks, nude lipstick, defined brows, bold eyes, and middle-parted, wavy tresses rounded off her entire appearance.

Nargis Fakhri's Diwali look sets a new trend in festive fashion.

