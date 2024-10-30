Advertisement

Nargis Fakhri Twinkles As Bright As The Diwali 2024 Lights In An Ivory Lehenga

Nargis Fakhri's lehenga look for Diwali is a mix of modern trends and traditional vibes

Nargis Fakhri Twinkles As Bright As The Diwali 2024 Lights In An Ivory <i>Lehenga</i>
Nargis Fakhri shows us her stylish festive side in this mirrorwork ivory lehenga

Nargis Fakhri is admired for her impeccable fashion sense. With Diwali festivities in full swing, Nargis recently attended a bash and turned heads with her stunning look. She chose a beige-toned lehenga choli, adorned with intricate embellishments. Her flowing skirt showcased beautiful mirror work, while her sleeveless blouse featured a plunging neckline accented by small tassels along the hem. Adding an elegant twist, Nargis paired the ensemble with a sheer cape bordered by scalloped mirror detailing. For accessories, Nargis went with golden danglers, two stone-studded bangles and a watch. Her makeup included smokey eyes with eyeliner, nude lipstick, blushed and highlighted cheeks and a stone bindi. Open hair completed her festive OOTD.

Previously, Nargis Fakhri radiated by wearing a royal lehenga-choli set from the label Marwar Couture. The skirt featured heavy embellishments in rich tones of brown and peach, while the blouse was in a yellow tone. She teamed her ensemble with a velvet dupatta, elevating her entire look. For jewellery, the actress opted for a pearl-embedded necklace, a bracelet and earrings. Nargis' makeup artist, Muskaan K. Pancharya, rounded off her glam with a dewy base, nude lipstick and bold eyes. Her honey-hued open tresses flowing down on her shoulder added festive factor to her overall appearance.

Before that, Nargis Fakhri wore an ochre and bronze lehenga looked amazing. The delicately hand-embellished lehenga was inspired by the majestic architecture and landscapes of Rajasthan. It also featured a scalloped border. She teamed it with a matching-toned blouse and sheer dupatta. She accentuated her look with a jewellery set. A dewy base with an ample amount of blush on her cheeks, nude lipstick, defined brows, bold eyes, and middle-parted, wavy tresses rounded off her entire appearance.

Nargis Fakhri's Diwali look sets a new trend in festive fashion.

