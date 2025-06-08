Nargis Fakhri Makes Fierce Dressing A Thing In A Red Leather Skirt And Top

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Nargis Fakhri wore a striking red leather skirt set at the Housefull 5 promotional event. The outfit featured a fitted vest with gold buttons and an asymmetric cut revealing midriff. She paired the vest with a high-waisted, knee-length pencil skirt in faux leather.

Nargis Fakhri continues to set fashion goals with her bold and elegant choices. At the Housefull 5 promotional event, the actress stunned in a striking leather skirt set. The head-to-toe red outfit was from the shelves of Helen Anthony and featured a two-piece set including a fitted vest and a pencil skirt. The sleeveless top came with a high neckline and a prominent ruffle design around the neck area. The front of the vest was adorned with a row of gold metallic buttons and an asymmetric cut that revealed a section of her midriff.

Nargis wore a form-fitting, high-waisted pencil skirt that emphasised her curves. The faux leather material of the skirt created a coordinated look with the top. It extended to just below the knees. The skirt's simple yet elegant design featured no extra embellishments, focusing instead on the sleek, fitted construction. Styled by Isha Suvarna, the Housefull 5 actress wore a pair of block heels to complete her look.

For her accessories of the day, Nargis simply sided with a pair of black melting heart earrings and chunky rings from E3K Jewellery. She took forward the drama of her ensemble with her bold eye makeup, allowing the black eyeliner to take centre stage. She kept her remaining glam muted with contoured and highlighted cheeks and nude lips. A stylish sleek and wet hairdo suited her look well.

Nargis Fakhri is one of the fashionable B-towners who tops style lists with her statement style choices.

