Bringing In Flower Power In One-Shoulder Dress Is Nargis Fakhri For <i>Housefull 5</i> Promotions

Nargis Fakhri never misses when it comes to fashion. Whether it is a red carpet moment or a casual airport look, she nails it every single time. And this time was no different! As the actress gears up for the release of her upcoming comedy flick Housefull 5, she made a seriously stylish statement at the film's trailer launch event on May 27.

Dressed in a stunning floral number from the label Roses Lace, Nargis turned heads with an outfit that totally did the talking. Her red dress was a whole mood. The bodycon number featured a halter neckline. The fitted silhouette hugged her curves just right. The standout element was the high slit that gave the outfit that extra edge. The fabric, adorned with pink floral prints, gave the whole look a soft, romantic touch while still keeping it bold and playful. The ruched detailing at the sides brought texture and a flattering shape to the dress.

Now let us talk accessories – because Nargis Fakhri went minimal but made every piece count. She wore chic black stud-drop earrings that balanced the pop of her dress perfectly. On her wrist, a delicate gold bracelet added just the right hint of shine. A gold ring on one finger that kept things classy but not overdone.

On her feet, the actress rocked a pair of strappy black heels with a bow detail at the back – cute, sleek and totally on-trend.

Nargis' glam game was just as strong. Yasmin Kalam worked her magic with makeup – giving her a dewy base, softly defined eyes, fluttery lashes and a glossy pink pout that complimented the floral vibe of the dress. Her eyebrows were perfectly shaped, and the contouring was subtle but sculpting.

Topping it all off was that chic top-knot bun styled by Shefali Koley – neat, sharp, and super elegant. It not only showed off her neckline but also gave the entire look a polished finish.

Coming back to Housefull 5, the film also features Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and Jacqueline Fernandez in key roles.