Nargis Fakhri Serves A Classy Denim-On-Denim Look With A Chic Bralette

Nargis Fakhri definitely knows how to play with silhouettes. No one does fashion quite like her.

Her latest fashion entry is a lesson in doing denim looks right.

Also Read: Full Of Glitter, Glitz And Glamour Is Nargis Fakhri In A Gold Mini Dress

Nargis recently posted pictures on Instagram where she was seen posing in a casual look. She redefined denim style like a pro. It was a double dose of denim as she paired a fringed loose-fit jacket with matching baggy pants. Her white bralette with black border added an extra element to her look. Her impeccable sartorial style streak continued with this chic attire. She ditched heavy-duty accessories to keep it minimal. Nude glam with glossy lips and flushed cheeks perfectly completed her look.

Trust Nargis Fakhri to make even the most simple silhouettes look outstanding. Previously, she gave LBD a spin with her chic black bodycon dress as she dished fashion goals straight from Amalfi Coast. She paired the black mini dress with sleek chain and danglers. Her summer look is indeed worth bookmarking for our vacay fashion diaries.

Also Read: Nargis Fakri Channels Monsoon Magic To The Hilt In A Swishy Brown Dress