Nargis Fakhri Swears By A 9-Day Water Fast To Look "Snatched": Is It Safe Or Just A Fad

Actor Nargis Fakhri was recently seen in Housefull 5 which also starred Akshay Kumar. The actor is known for being fit and recently she revealed her health and fitness secrets in a conversation with Soha Ali Khan for Mashable India. Nargis Fakhri opened up about her health and fitness secrets that help her look "snatched".

Nargis Fakhri Reveals Her 9-Day Water Diet

In a candid conversation with Soha Ali Khan, Nargis Fakhri spilled all her lifestyle secrets as she indulged in an intense kettlebell workout with Soha.

During the conversation, Nargis Fakhri shared her love for food and how she enjoys Indian cuisine with butter chicken and biryani being some of her favourites.

When asked about how she maintains her skin health, she said, "Everybody wants a quick fix, but there's no quick fix. It's always a combination of things, and the combination for me seems to be great sleep. I sleep like eight hours a night. I also try to hydrate. Then, also, my food choices. Like, I want foods that are nutritious and have vitamins and minerals in them."

She further revealed a drastic method that makes her look good, "I do fasting twice a year, no food at all, just water for nine days. It's very difficult. But once I'm done, I'm telling you, you look snatched. I mean, the jawline is out, the face is glowing. But I wouldn't recommend it."

Is Water Fasting Good For Health?

Water fasting is a type of fast during which you rely only on water without consuming anything besides it.

Fad diets have been gaining traction for a long time, and a lot of people are relying on these. But before you hop on the bandwagon, you should know that not all that is trending is good for you.

Some studies have found that there are health benefits of a water diet. A study published in the journal Ageing Research Reviews found that it may lower the risk of some chronic diseases.

However, several studies and experts suggest that it is not good for your health.

Dangers Of Water Fasting

Water fasting may have some benefits, but it can lead to some problems. A study published in the Journal of Cachexia, Sarcopenia and Muscle, found that a lot of weight you may gain from water, carbs, and even a small amount of muscle mass but you may lose it back once you stop. Studies have also found that water fasting can lead to dehydration, muscle loss, blood pressure changes, and a variety of other health conditions.

Dr Rajeshwari Panda, Head of the Dietetics Department at Medicover Hospital, Kharghar Navi Mumbai tells NDTV, "Going that long without food deprives the body of essential nutrients, leading to electrolyte imbalance, muscle loss, compromised immunity, fatigue, dizziness, cognitive issues, and a sluggish metabolism. It is necessary to avoid any liquid, crash, or FAD diets and adhere to healthy eating."

Every person is different and so is their body, so it is best to check with your healthcare provider before you try different diets.

