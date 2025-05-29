<i>Housefull 5</i> Actress Nargis Fakhri Nails The Three-Legged Dog Pose With Grace

Nargis Fakhri has always been known for her fitness. The actress and model often shares glimpses of her journey through yoga, travel, and mindful living, inspiring fans to embrace a balanced lifestyle. The Housefull 5 actress recently posted a video of herself doing a yoga pose - the three-legged Downward-Facing Dog or Eka Pada Adho Mukha Svanasana.

The three-legged Downward-Facing Dog Pose is a deep hip opening standing pose and is a variation of Adho Mukha Svanasana or Downward-Facing Dog Pose. It helps improve hip and leg flexibility while also strengthening the upper body.

How To Do The Three-legged Downward-Facing Dog Pose?

1. Come onto your hands and knees on a yoga mat and place your hands shoulder-width apart and feet hip-width apart.

2. Tuck your toes under and lift your hips toward the ceiling, forming an inverted "V" shape.

3. Lengthen your spine and press your heels gently toward the floor while keeping your arms straight and fingers spread wide.

4. Inhale deeply and slowly lift your right leg straight up behind you, keeping your hips square to the floor and extending your toes.

5. Now, press firmly into both hands and draw your belly toward your spine. Don't forget to breathe deeply and hold the pose for 3-5 breaths.

6. Exhale and bring your right leg back down and return to Downward-Facing Dog. Repeat the same steps with your left leg.

Benefits Of The Three-legged Downward-Facing Dog Pose

Three-legged Downward-Facing Dog Pose has several benefits for your physical and mental health, including:

Strengthens your legs and core muscles.

Helps open up your hips and shoulders more deeply, improving flexibility throughout the entire body.

May improve focus and be more aware of your surroundings.

Helps improve hip mobility.

Engages core muscles and helps tone and strengthen the muscles in your abdomen and lower back.

Promotes mindfulness and helps to reduce stress and anxiety.

Fakhri's yoga session is inspiring and one that focuses on building strength, flexibility, and balance. So the next time you hit the mat, try this pose but don't forget to check with your healthcare provider.