"Don't Make Yourself A Fool,"Nargis Fakhri Talks About Potential Red Flags In A Relationship

Nargis Fakhri has always been open about both her professional and personal life. The star never shies away from talking about important topics, and recently, she opened up about her perspective on relationships.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi Is On Her Best "Birthday Behaviour" In A Shimmery Black Gown

The star also talked about the potential red flags in a relationship and how it is very important to point them out. In a recent interview, the star revealed what the red flags are that shouldn't be ignored in a relationship.

In an interview with Hauterrfly, the actress shared her take on red flags and how they should not be ignored while dating. The star emphasised that effort is a key indicator of genuine interest, saying, "A man will move mountains for you, and if he does not, he's not the one. So don't make yourself a fool, because that is what people are doing. And that goes for men too, because women do it to men. They string them along…they disappear, they come back."

The star also pointed out another important sign to watch out for—how someone introduces their partner to friends. "Make sure, another red flag is if they don't introduce you to their friends after a certain point. If they do introduce you to their friends, that is great. How they introduce you as well," Nora concluded. She further revealed how, according to her, this reveals a lot about where you stand in your partner's life and how serious they are about the relationship.

Also Read: Glam Starts And Stops At Nora Fatehi In A Feathery White Sequinned And Mesh Gown