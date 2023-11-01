In A Grecian Teal Cape Co-Ord Or A Silk Saree At The Jio World Plaza Launch, It's A Chic And Happy Birthday For Nita Ambani Indeed

Nita Ambani rings in her birthday in style at the inauguration of the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai

When Nita Ambani plays host, you can rest assured that a grand celebration is on the cards. The launch of the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai was just that. Celebrities came and went but the philanthropist in a Grecian teal one-shoulder co-ord set stole the limelight when she arrived with the lady of the hour, her daughter Isha Ambani. Now that's an apt way to ring in your birthday eve - in style. Even though her outfit resembled the elegance of an archival Valentino outfit, a brand she holds dearly to her heart, she is said to be wearing an Oscar De La Renta creation. With cape sleeves on one side, a thin embellished sleeve on the other and a cutwork design on the hem of the long cape top, she brought a trendy traditional touch to the red carpet gala. Adorned with diamonds and hair styled in long loose waves, all that she needed was a box clutch in a Tiffany blue colour to turn the monochrome tones up a notch.

As the night progressed, so did the wardrobe choices of the night for the businesswoman. You can't keep her away from a traditional outfit for too long. A silk sareeas graceful in shades of ivory and gold finds a muse none other than Nita Ambani. She keeps the essence of India alive through her saree pick paired with layers of gloriously green emeralds. Leave it to Nita Ambani to rock not one but two stellar birthday outfits that only mean one thing - she can do it all and all too well.

Whether it is her fusion picks or her impeccable taste in sarees, Nita Ambani's fashion choices at the launch of the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai were a testament to her refined taste and style.

