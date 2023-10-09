Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, And Nita Ambani Make a Stylish Trio In Football Jerseys

Alia Bhatt, Nita Ambani, and Ranbir Kapoor pose in sporty outfits

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have always shared sneak peeks of their personal life with their fans. Their fashion, style, and delightfully mushy moments together have often been shared on social media which has seen fans go gaga over the "Ralia". The duo's couple fashion has been chic, stylish, and sometimes even sporty, just like this look from a recent football match. Ranbir and Alia attended a football match in Mumbai in a whole new casually sporty look in adorable jerseys making a cool fashion statement. Nita Ambani, the Chairperson of Football Sports Development Limited, who also posed with the power couple, added to the charm of their sporty looks. The Indian Super League match was organised between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blaser FC and was graced by many celebrities and prominent personalities from the country.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt's Radiant Glow Is What Skincare Goals Look Like

Ranbir Kapoor, the co-owner of the Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC, wore a black jersey with a pink print and black pants, and Alia Bhatt opted for a sky blue jersey with a darker blue print and a pair of classic blue denim. While Ranbir's jersey had his initials written on it, their jerseys' also had their names written on them with "8" printed on both their jerseys, at the back.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Celebrates Her Gangubai Win, Gangubai Style In Chic White

Nita Ambani attended the same match and posed with the fashionable duo for a picture. Nita Ambani wore a red and blue jersey that featured a zipper at the front and teamed it with a pair of blue denim pants.

It is not the first time that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have given us reasons to awe at their couple's fashion. From exquisite red carpet looks to uber-chic travel fashion and elaborate festive fashion, the duo's fashion dynamics have gained them new fans and followers. They know how to keep their fans and followers amazed with their stunning wardrobe choices which complement each other.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Nita Ambani are raising the style metre high with their sporty looks.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt's Unconventional Style Of Applying Lipstick Is Not What You Would Imagine