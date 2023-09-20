Nita Ambani, Shloka Ambani And Radhika Merchant Triple The Ethnic Fashion Quo In Elegant Sarees

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: The Ambani ladies grabbed our attention in gorgeous sarees

A star-studded evening in the tinsel town is no exception from the ordinary and so was Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Celebrities from the city came together to celebrate the auspicious occasion that was hosted by Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. An opulent gathering at the Ambani's serves as a fashion fiesta too. Taking the style sphere by storm, the Ambani ladies brought their best fashion game forward when they posed. Nita Ambani along with her two daughter-in-laws gleamed in beautiful sarees. With every event that the Ambani hosts, it gets bigger and better, stylishly too. Nita Ambani embodied traditional glamour at its best with her choice of a dark green ethnic drape. Her green-hued silk saree exuded beautiful charm that made a fitting choice for the occasion. The delicate yet vibrant orange borders lend a striking contrast to her festive style. She went truly big with her bigger-than-life emerald embellished necklace, paired with complementing jhumkas.

Complementing her mother-in-law, Shloka Ambani also took a supremely traditional route as she opted for an intricately printed silk weave. We have always seen her choices charting the way forward for statement style. An amalgamation of sublime silhouettes with a traditional design made her saree a total stand-out. Her green long necklace added a stellar edge to the look.

Standing out from the rest, Ambani-to-be Radhika Merchant's dress code for the evening was an extension of her best sartorial sensibilities. Her penchant for glamour and bling came wrapped in a beautiful sequin six-yard staple. Paired with a plunging sweetheart neckline blouse, her saree indeed exuded festive glam. With stacks of diamond chains and subtle earrings, Radhika continued her fashion's it girl streak.