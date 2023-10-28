Kareena Kapoor Served A Surprise Pop Of Colour For The Buckingham Murders Premiere At The Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023

Kareena Kapoor in a dual-toned black and pink gown at Jio MAMI 2023

Kareena Kapoor's latest movie The Buckingham Murders premiered at the opening night of Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival on October 27, 2023. The event was no doubt an elaborate affair attended by Bollywood celebrities and prominent personalities of the country. For the premiere, Kareena looked exquisite in a chic two-toned gown from the clothing label Rajesh Pratap Singh. The full-sleeved floor-length dress featured a cape-sleeved pattern with fuchsia pink satin sleeves under it. It had a plunging V-neckline with a cinched waist and flowy silhouette. Kareena's shimmery glam makeup included kohl-laden eyes, ample mascara, shimmery contours, and a dash of pink lip gloss. For accessories, the diva wore a pair of dangling earrings and pointed heels.

Kareena Kapoor's choice of gowns have always had a sweet spot in our hearts. She donned a zesty orange satin gown from the clothing brand Aroka for the promotions of Jaane Jaan and looked refreshing. The off-shouldered gown featured lantern slit sleeves with a straight-fit bodice and a pleated wrap-style bottom. Kareena accesorised the look with a pair of dangler earrings that perfectly complemented her ensemble. For makeup, she opted for a minimal nude glam and left her tresses open in natural waves.

For the Tira Beauty event in the city, Kareena Kapoor was a sight to behold in a strapless all-black gown. The floor-length body-fitting silhouette featured a bold sweetheart neckline and a lot of charm and charisma. The actress wore a simple pendant with the gown. Her glam makeup was the highlight of her look. Kohl-rimmed smokey eyes, mascara, shimmery eyelids, highlighted cheekbones and shimmery lip tint completed Kareena's classic style.

We fall in love with Kareena Kapoor's wardrobe a tad bit more with every outfit she wears.

