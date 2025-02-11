Mouni Roy Is A Beauty In A Black Sheer <i>Saree </i> And Golden Blouse

Mouni Roy is a big-time fashionista, and her back-to-back stylish looks are proof. The star is known for her effortless style and impeccable fashion picks.

Mouni loves to experiment with her ethnic fashion, flaunting her love for traditional sarees. Recently, the star shared a series of pictures donning a beautiful saree. In the picture, Mouni can be seen in a stunning black sheer featuring a golden border all over it. The star paired her saree with a golden spaghetti sleeves blouse that came with a sweetheart neckline that accentuated her curves just fine. The star paired her subtle look with a golden necklace and a pair of matching golden earrings that added more glam to her look. For her makeup, Mouni went for a flawless base, lots of highlighter and blush, contoured cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara-coated lashes, soft smokey brown lids, neatly filled brows, red lips and a black bindi. The star kept her hair tied in a sleek bun, which she adorned with red roses.

Be it red carpet looks or movie screenings. Mouni Roy makes sure to impress the fashion police with her ethnic fashion. In another look, Mouni picked yet another sheer saree in the shade beige. The saree came with floral embroidery prints at the border, which she paired with a golden embellished blouse. The plunging neckline blouse came with sleeveless straps that added more edge to her look. Letting her outfit talk, Mouni went with just a silver mangtika. The star kept her makeup subtle and her straight hair cascading down the back as she posed for the camera, looking lovely as ever.

