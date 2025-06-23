Mouni Roy's Open-Back Dress Is Fashionably Risque For A Night Out By The Sea

Mouni Roy's flawless fashion sense knows no bounds. The actress continues to set trends with her outing. This time, Mouni shared pictures of herself decked up in a cobalt blue gown, which contrasted beautifully with the darker night sky and the moonlit background.

The dreamy number featured laces that tied up in the back. The halter neckline perfectly accentuated her shoulders and collarbones. The bodice of the dress fit snugly around her bust and waist. It came with an open back that dipped a little at the waist, adding to its sophistication.

The fabric flowed downward into a flared skirt and extended to her ankle. The smooth and shiny material of the outfit gave it a luxurious sheen. While the ensemble featured no visible embellishments, the simplicity of the design was elevated by its bright colour and the bold cut. The dress boasted a minimalist yet elegant style.

Embracing the simple look, Mouni ditched all accessories and let her outfit do the talking. Her signature makeup was completed with bold eyeliner, soft eyeshadow and nude lips, adding a touch of elegance. The diva completed her appearance with an open hairdo, styled in messy waves.

In the follow-up images, Mouni Roy was seen wearing a tie-up black dress with intricate embroidery and embellishments. The outfit featured ornate patterns with floral and geometric motifs in white around the deep V-neckline, and the smaller designs were scattered all over the dress.

Mouni paired the ensemble with a bold eye makeup, blushed cheeks and soft pink lipstick. Mouni's wavy open tresses completed her look with finesse.

Mouni Roy's beach picks always score high on our style meter.