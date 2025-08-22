Mouni Roy Reveals Her Fitness Diet Includes <i>Chole Bhature</i>

Actor Mouni Roy is currently in Delhi to shoot for director Mandhur Bhandarkar's next film The Wives. And the actor is also making the most of being in Delhi, billed as the one of the street food capitals of India.

Mouni Roy, known for TV shows Naagin and Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev as well as movies Brahmastra and Made In China, recently shared an Instagram Story in which she can be seen gorging on chole bhature.

In her Instagram reel, the actor is seen dabbing the bhature with a tissue to get the excess oil off from the Indian bread as Madhur Bhandarkar shoots a video of her gobbling on the popular street food of Delhi.

"It's my diet on the set of The Wives because he needs me to be very fit. So, chola bhatura is going to keep me fit," she says in the video.

Mouni Roy captioned her Instagram post as, "When director saab feeds you chola bhatura in a running shoot @iambhandarkar".

The Wives also stars Sonali Kulkarni, Regina Cassandra, Rahul Bhatt, Saurabh Sachdeva, Arjan Bajwa and Freddy Daruvala.

The upcoming film is billed as a "bold and unapologetic look at the secrets, struggles, and resilience of women who are often seen but seldom heard".

The Wives is produced by Bhandarkar Entertainment and PJ Motion Pictures. It marks Madhur Bhandarkar's second collaboration with producer Pranav Jain of PJ Motion Pictures after the 2022 film India Lockdown.

As for Mouni Roy, she was most recently seen in the JioHotstar series Salakaar in which she played the role of RA&W agent Srishti Chaturvedi whose goes undercover in Pakistan as Mariam, a tution teacher.