Mouni Roy Channels Her Inner <i>Bengali</i> Belle In A Black Printed <i>Saree</i>

Mouni Roy needs no introduction in the world of fashion. The Naagin actress has never failed to make heads turn with her non stop slay worthy looks. From red carpet appearances to tropical holidays, Mouni knows how to keep everyone hooked onto her style files. If there is a list on how to shuffle the wardrobe each season, Mouni will lead the race for top spot. This time around too, Mouni has channelled her inner ‘Bengali Belle' by draping a nine yards wonder.

Mouni has picked a handloom black saree with white motif print on it. She has teamed it with a simple black sleeveless blouse. Mouni has also declared in her Instagram caption that she is a “saree girl forever”.

As for tresses, Mouni styled it into soft curls. Mouni opted for minimalistic make-up look with contoured cheeks, a wash of rose hued eyeshadow swept across her lids and a bit of kohl laden in her waterline. The tiny bindi added ethnic pizzazz that her look needed

Mouni has a thing for sarees. She can rock the nine yards of wonder on any given day. On another occasion, the 39-year-old actress channelled her inner goddess in a bottle green saree. The golden zari work on the palla elevated the ensemble.

Mouni styled it with a solid colour blouse that featured a a scoop neckline and the tie-knot detail at the back was the wow factor to her look. As always, Mouni kept her hair open. She went with beach waves and minimal glam while allowing her outfit to do all the talking.

Mouni Roy's saree-torial game gives all the fashion girls a run for their money.

