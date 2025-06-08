Mouni Roy's Tinted Summertime Glam Works In Perfect Symphony With Windswept Waves

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Mouni Roy shared a summer-ready beauty look on her Instagram. Her makeup featured a thin layer of tinted sunscreen for a dewy finish. She wore bold, arched brows and rose-hued eyeshadow with mascara.

Mouni Roy makes sure to make jaws drop each time she drops a new beauty look on her social media. The Naagin actress has knack for excelling at delivering all things pretty and fine on the beauty radar. This time around, she has served up a summer ready beauty treat with breezy and beautiful makeup look on her Instagram.

Mouni Roy's glam girl avatar always works like a charm and this time around too the actress dished out a winning look for the beauty girls to take notes. Her skin was kept fresh and dewy with nothing but a thin layer of tinted sunscreen on it. This was topped with bold and arched brows, a wash of rose hued eyeshadow on her lids and a layer of mascara to get that fluttery lash look sealed the deal for the eye look.

Mouni's pretty face was dolled up with a rose-coloured tint placed on the apples of her cheeks and lips to lend a monotone glam look.

If Mouni's glam game was on point, then how could her hair stay far behind? Mouni's tresses were styled into waterfall waves that were left open in a windswept fashion.

Mouni Roy's summer ready glam is dipped in rose tint.

