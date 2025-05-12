Mouni Roy's Scottish Getaway Is Travel Goals: Top Things To Explore In The Land Of Castles

Do not disturb Mouni Roy. The actress is currently living her best life in Scotland! And guess who is accompanying her on this dreamy getaway? None other than Mrunal Thakur.

Mouni recently shared a bunch of pictures from her travel diaries on Instagram, and they look straight out of a travel blogger's feed.

In the first two snaps, the actress stuns in a chic bodycon dress. Then comes a glimpse of Scotland's lush green landscape. We can also see Mouni soaking up the sun at an outdoor pizza cafe, strolling the streets, posing outside a bookshop and enjoying time in what looks like a peaceful garden.

One sweet picture shows Mouni Roy and Mrunal Thakur sharing a warm hug. And the final shot? Mouni poses with her back to the camera. She is facing the majestic Edinburgh Castle - yes, the one that featured in Mission: Impossible.

Like Mouni Roy, if you are also planning a trip to Scotland, here are some things you can add to your itinerary:

1. Explore Edinburgh Castle

Start with one of Scotland's most famous spots. Edinburgh Castle sits on top of a hill and gives you an amazing view of the city. Walk through old rooms, see the crown jewels and learn cool stuff about Scotland's past.

2. Drive through the Highlands

The Scottish Highlands are all about mountains, valleys and peaceful lochs. Rent a car, take your time and enjoy the open roads and quiet beauty. Stop by small villages, hike a bit, or just take photos – it is all worth it!

3. Visit Loch Ness

Believed to be the home of the Loch Ness Monster, this place has 500 years of history behind it! Even if you do not spot Nessie (a mythical creature in Scottish folklore), visit the lake just for its beautiful and calm surroundings. You can also enjoy boat rides, museums and little cafes where you can chill.

4. Check Out The Isle of Skye

Skye is wild, magical and full of amazing spots like fairy pools, rocky cliffs, and green hills. It is great for walking, clicking pictures, or just breathing fresh air. And it may even inspire you to write a romantic verse!

5. Enjoy Live Music In Glasgow

Glasgow is Scotland's music hub! From street performers to live bands in cosy pubs, there is always something playing. Grab a drink, relax and vibe with the music as you enjoy the vibrant musical city.