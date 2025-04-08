Mrunal Thakur Is A Stunner In A Sheer Black Bodycon Dress

Mrunal Thakur is winning hearts and how! The star who is known for her high fashion sense looked like a million bucks in a latest picture. For an event, Mrunal went with an all-black bodycon dress that came out as an ideal choice for her.

In the pictures, we can see Mrunal in a black bodycon dress that came with a strapless finish and floral work all over it.

The sheer detailing at the bodice added more charm to the look. She accessorised her look with a golden choker and a pair of golden bracelets. For her makeup, she went with subtle dewy glam makeup. With a glowy base, lots of highlighter and blush, mascara-coated lashes, winged liner, nude shimmery lids and nude lips. The star completed her look by letting her hair all open, cascading down her shoulders.