Mrunal Thakur Dishes Out A Barely-There Glam With Pink Lips And Long Bob Tresses

Mrunal Thakur is a vision to behold in her all natural avatar with plush lips and sleek hair

Mrunal Thakur's natural beauty game is a complete win paired with her long bob tresses

Mrunal Thakur serves up a dose of happiness on our Instagram feeds with her latest social media post that showed off her natural beauty game with a stunning touch of sun-kissed glow. The Family Star actress looked like a million bucks in this less-is more makeup moment teamed with a sleek hair game.

Mrunal Thakur looked nothing short of a wonder as she served up a natural beauty game featuring her beaming skin teamed with bushy brows, mascara filled wispy lashes, a healthy glow swept across her face, and a pink lip balm to add a nice touch of colour to her pretty visage.

Mrunal's hair game matched steps with her beauty game by being styled in a centre-parted sleek and straight long bob style tresses that framed her face to perfection.

Mrunal Thakur's every day glam comes with a sun-kissed look like never before.

